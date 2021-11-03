Norfolk Southern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by 54.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE:NSC opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $217.14 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

