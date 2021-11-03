North Run Capital LP Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 8.1% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $14,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $10,682,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,051.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 120,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

