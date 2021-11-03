North Run Capital LP Sells 216,199 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

North Run Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,199 shares during the period. Limbach makes up 2.3% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 3.30% of Limbach worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 7.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limbach by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.