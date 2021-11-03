Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $946.53. 1,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,588. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $619.00 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $896.79 and a 200 day moving average of $879.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.