Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $101.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

