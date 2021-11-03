Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 2.7% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. 2,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,759. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

