Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.61% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMCO. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

