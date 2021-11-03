Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.60 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Chewy makes up 1.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,720. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,669.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

