Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,299 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,978,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

HLAHU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.