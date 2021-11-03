Northwood Liquid Management LP Makes New $14.15 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,000. Invitation Homes accounts for 3.1% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,003. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

