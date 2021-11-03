NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 15,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 179,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,145. NOV has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.