Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.37). Novan reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

