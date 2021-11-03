Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.20. 6,767,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,471. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

