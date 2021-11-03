Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.20. 6,767,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,471. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
