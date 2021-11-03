Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.80 Million

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce sales of $306.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.60 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,615 shares of company stock worth $38,074,228. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 186,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average of $196.18.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

