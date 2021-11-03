Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$91.15 and last traded at C$85.23, with a volume of 1210928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.24.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.5799997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

