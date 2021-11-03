Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,839 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 194,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.