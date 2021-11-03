Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Rollins worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rollins by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 8,287.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 88,756 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

