Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

