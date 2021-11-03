Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

NYSE NMZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

