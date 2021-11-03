Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.
NYSE NMZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
