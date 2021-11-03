Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

