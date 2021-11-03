Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

NXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

