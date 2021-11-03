Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,162. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

