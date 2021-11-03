Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.