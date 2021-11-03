NVR (NYSE:NVR) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NVR traded up $111.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,020.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,968.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,968.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,875.20 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

