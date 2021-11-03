NWK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 2.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded down $25.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.01. 16,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,834. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.06.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.