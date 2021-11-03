NWK Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $170.93. 180,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $123.19 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,507 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

