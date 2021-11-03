O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 1,016,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

