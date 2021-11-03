Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4,002.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 910.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

