Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $61,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

TPX traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,959. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.