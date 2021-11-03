Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

