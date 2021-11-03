Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 52,205 Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 36.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

