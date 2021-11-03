Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.57 million, a PE ratio of -155.86 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

