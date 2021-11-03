Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $287,000 Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of Astronics worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

