Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $326,000 in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

