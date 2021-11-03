Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

BNED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

