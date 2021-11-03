Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,619 shares of company stock valued at $74,604,259 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

