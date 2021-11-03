OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $91.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.30 million and the highest is $93.10 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.60 million to $360.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $380.17 million, with estimates ranging from $373.64 million to $392.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 273,116 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.21. 176,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.