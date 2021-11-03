Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $23,774,729 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,604. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

