Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 189,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

