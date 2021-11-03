Offerpad (OPAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Offerpad to post earnings of -0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 7.77 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 6.80 and a 52-week high of 20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

