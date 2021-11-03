Ogborne Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 16.2% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $86,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

