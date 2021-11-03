Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Purchases $10,655.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams acquired 500 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $10,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Conway Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Conway Adams acquired 500 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $11,395.00.

OPOF opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

