Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.55). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

OMGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $29.27 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.