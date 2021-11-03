Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.55). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

OMGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $29.27 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.