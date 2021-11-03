Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.55). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OMGA opened at $29.27 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76.
Omega Therapeutics Company Profile
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
