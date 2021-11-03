Omni (OMNI) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.71 or 0.00325967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,284 coins and its circulating supply is 562,968 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

