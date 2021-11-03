OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Financial Contrast

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A Unisys -23.08% -60.11% 6.42%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OMNIQ and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unisys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Unisys has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.34 -$11.50 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.03 billion 0.71 $750.70 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unisys beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

