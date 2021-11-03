Onion Global Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 3rd (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 3rd. Onion Global had issued 9,310,350 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,038 based on an initial share price of $7.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Onion Global has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

