Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

OOMA opened at $22.48 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

