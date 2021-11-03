OP Bancorp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

