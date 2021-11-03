Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $183 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.72 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.490 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

OPRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 349,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

