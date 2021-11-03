Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock valued at $18,728,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after buying an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

